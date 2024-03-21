3rd Quarter Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 83-75, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Heat came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Miami 37-31, Cleveland 43-25

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.49

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Cavaliers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, the Cavaliers' game was all tied up 54-54 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They secured a 108-103 W over Indiana. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:38 mark of the second quarter, when the Cavaliers were facing a 47-32 deficit.

The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jarrett Allen, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Caris LeVert, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists. Allen didn't help the Cavaliers' cause all that much against the Rockets on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Heat and the 76ers played on Monday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 206-point over/under. Miami took a 98-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers.

Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland's win bumped their record up to 43-25. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 37-31.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Heat in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 111-99. Do the Cavaliers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 204 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.