Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Miami 9-5, Cleveland 8-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $19.17

What to Know

The Cavaliers are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Heat a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will get right back to it and host the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Heat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 122-119 win over Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darius Garland, who scored 32 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami strolled past Chicago with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 118-100.

The Heat's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 210.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.