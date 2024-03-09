3rd Quarter Report

Down four at the end of the second quarter, the Timberwolves now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 80-79, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 45-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Cavaliers will have to make due with a 40-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Minnesota 44-19, Cleveland 40-22

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 8th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Timberwolves in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Thursday, it was close, but Minnesota sidestepped the Pacers for a 113-111 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew for the Timberwolves as he scored 44 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Edwards didn't help the Timberwolves' cause all that much against the Trail Blazers on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 14% worse than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 112-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta.

Jarrett Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 19 rebounds. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Sam Merrill's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 44-19 record this season. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 40-22.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Timberwolves haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 110-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.