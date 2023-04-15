Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Cleveland 51-31

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Cleveland 0, New York 0

The Cavaliers and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern conference playoff matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Cavaliers finished their regular season with a 51-31 record overall (62.2% PCT). The Knicks didn't do quite as well, finishing 47-35 (57.3% PCT). The pair played four times in the regular season, with the Cavaliers winning once and the Knicks taking the other three.

Saturday's game will be the first of seven battles between the Cavaliers and the Knicks. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.

Odds

Cleveland are a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 217 points.

