Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: New York 1-2, Cleveland 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Cleveland couldn't handle Indiana and fell 125-113. The Cavaliers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Evan Mobley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Meanwhile, New York also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to New Orleans by a score of 96-87.

Even though they lost, the Knicks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only pulled down four.

Cleveland now has a losing record at 1-2. As for New York, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet Cleveland against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been even better at 50.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

New York is a 3-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 215.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.