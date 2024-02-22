Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Orlando 30-25, Cleveland 36-17

What to Know

The Cavaliers are 8-2 against the Magic since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Cavaliers posted their closest victory since January 7th last Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago and snuck past 108-105. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Cavaliers were down 17 points with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

It was another big night for Donovan Mitchell, who scored 30 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved last Wednesday. They strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 118-100. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:34 mark of the second quarter, when the Magic were facing a 39-27 deficit.

The Magic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Franz Wagner, who scored 21 points along with six assists and three steals, and Paolo Banchero, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 5 assists. Banchero is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Cleveland is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 36-17 record this season. As for Orlando, their victory bumped their record up to 30-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.