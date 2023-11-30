Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Portland 5-12, Cleveland 10-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Atlanta as Cleveland made off with a 128-105 win. The Cavaliers were down 45-33 with 8:50 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 23-point win.

Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Mobley was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Portland beat Indiana 114-110 on Monday.

The Trail Blazers can attribute much of their success to Jerami Grant, who scored 34 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Cleveland is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be Portland's 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers when the teams last played on November 15th, winning 109-95. Do the Cavaliers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.