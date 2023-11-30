Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Current Records: Portland 5-12, Cleveland 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Atlanta as Cleveland made off with a 128-105 win. The Cavaliers were down 45-33 with 8:50 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 23-point win.
Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Mobley was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 19 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Portland beat Indiana 114-110 on Monday.
The Trail Blazers can attribute much of their success to Jerami Grant, who scored 34 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Cleveland is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.
Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be Portland's 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).
The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers when the teams last played on November 15th, winning 109-95. Do the Cavaliers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Cleveland is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 219 points.
Series History
Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Nov 15, 2023 - Cleveland 109 vs. Portland 95
- Jan 12, 2023 - Cleveland 119 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 23, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Portland 96
- Jan 07, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Portland 101
- Nov 03, 2021 - Cleveland 107 vs. Portland 104
- May 05, 2021 - Portland 141 vs. Cleveland 105
- Feb 12, 2021 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 110
- Nov 23, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Portland 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Portland 123 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 16, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 112