Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Utah 10-17, Cleveland 15-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $4.50

What to Know

The Cavaliers are 2-8 against the Jazz since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be home for the holidays to greet the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Cavaliers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They managed a 135-130 win over Houston. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 199 points.

Donovan Mitchell was his usual excellent self, scoring 37 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with Brooklyn at home on Monday as they won 125-108. The victory was just what the Jazz needed coming off of a 125-104 loss in their prior match.

The Jazz's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 27 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Horton-Tucker has scored all season.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 15-12 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 127.7 points per game. As for Utah, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-17 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16.2 turnovers per game. Given the Cavaliers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Cleveland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.