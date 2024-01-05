Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Washington 6-27, Cleveland 19-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 140-101 blowout they got at home against Washington. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Cavaliers have managed all season.

The Cavaliers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 19 rebounds. Allen has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played. Max Strus was another key contributor, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 3 assists.

Cleveland's win bumped their record up to 19-15. As for Washington, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-27.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for the Cavaliers against the Wizards when the teams last played on Wednesday as the squad secured a 140-101 win. Do the Cavaliers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.