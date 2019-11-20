How to watch Clippers vs. Celtics: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 9-5; Boston 11-2

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Boston took down the Phoenix Suns 99-85 on Monday. Boston's SF Jayson Tatum filled up the stat sheet. He dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single basket, 90-88. SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to an 11-point finish.

The Celtics suffered a grim 140-115 defeat to the L.A. Clippers when the two teams last met in March. Can Boston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

L.A. Clippers have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.