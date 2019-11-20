How to watch Clippers vs. Celtics: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Clippers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 9-5; Boston 11-2
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Boston took down the Phoenix Suns 99-85 on Monday. Boston's SF Jayson Tatum filled up the stat sheet. He dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single basket, 90-88. SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to an 11-point finish.
The Celtics suffered a grim 140-115 defeat to the L.A. Clippers when the two teams last met in March. Can Boston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
L.A. Clippers have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.
- Mar 11, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 140 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 09, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 123 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 129 vs. Boston 119
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. L.A. Clippers 102
- Mar 06, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 116 vs. Boston 102
- Feb 05, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. L.A. Clippers 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 114 vs. Boston 90
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston 139 vs. L.A. Clippers 134
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Mavericks vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
Breaking down Melo's Portland debut
Melo posted a team-worst minus-20 in 24 minutes against the Pelicans in his first NBA game...
-
LeBron makes triple-double history
LeBron finally got a triple-double against the Thunder on Tuesday night, completing his list
-
Knicks' Fizdale says Dolan backs him
Fizdale's job security has been in question after a tough start to the season
-
Kawhi (knee) questionable vs. Celtics
Leonard suffered the knock on Wednesday night against the Rockets, and hasn't played since
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, top picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Lakers vs. Thunder on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans