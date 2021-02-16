Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 11-15; Los Angeles 20-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Heat are staying on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Staples Center. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while Miami will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between Miami and the Utah Jazz this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 112-94 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Miami was down 78-57 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (23 points) was the top scorer for Miami.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 128-111. Los Angeles' shooting guard Lou Williams was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.

Miami is now 11-15 while the Clippers sit at 20-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.2 on average. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 115.8 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Los Angeles the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Miami.

Jan 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Miami 105

Feb 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Miami 111

Jan 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Miami 117

Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99

Dec 08, 2018 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 16, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Los Angeles 85

Nov 05, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Miami 86

Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 98

Feb 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Miami 93

Jan 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Miami 90

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Daniel Oturu: Out (Quadriceps)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Nicolas Batum: Out (Head)

Patrick Beverley: Out (Rest)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Lower Leg)

Paul George: Out (Toe)

Injury Report for Miami