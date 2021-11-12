Through 2 Quarters

Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 7-4; Los Angeles 6-4

What to Know

The Miami Heat are 3-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Miami might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Staples Center. The Clippers should still be riding high after a win, while the Heat will be looking to right the ship.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-117. A silver lining for Miami was the play of center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds along with six steals.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-109 on Tuesday. Los Angeles' power forward Nicolas Batum was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 22 points and six boards.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Miami is now 7-4 while the Clippers sit at 6-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.40%, which places them third in the league. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 12 games against Miami.

Feb 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Miami 118

Jan 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Miami 105

Feb 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Miami 111

Jan 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Miami 117

Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99

Dec 08, 2018 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 16, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Los Angeles 85

Nov 05, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Miami 86

Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 98

Feb 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Miami 93

Jan 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Miami 90

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Serge Ibaka: Out (Not Injury Related)

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Miami