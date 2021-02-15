Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 11-15; Los Angeles 20-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET. They might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Miami received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 112-94 to the Utah Jazz. Miami was down 78-57 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Miami was shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (23 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 128-111 victory at home. Los Angeles' shooting guard Lou Williams was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 30 points and ten assists.

The Heat are now 11-15 while the Clippers sit at 20-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.2 on average. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV



Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Miami.