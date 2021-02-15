Who's Playing
Miami @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Miami 11-15; Los Angeles 20-8
What to Know
The Miami Heat haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET. They might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Miami received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 112-94 to the Utah Jazz. Miami was down 78-57 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Miami was shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (23 points).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 128-111 victory at home. Los Angeles' shooting guard Lou Williams was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 30 points and ten assists.
The Heat are now 11-15 while the Clippers sit at 20-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.2 on average. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Miami.
- Jan 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Miami 105
- Feb 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Miami 111
- Jan 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Miami 117
- Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 05, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Miami 93
- Jan 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Miami 90