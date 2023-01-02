Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 19-18; Los Angeles 21-17

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Los Angeles and Miami will really light up the scoreboard.

The Clippers were just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 131-130 to the Indiana Pacers. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles had been the slight favorite coming in. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Paul George, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 45 points and nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Miami skirted by the Utah Jazz 126-123 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Tyler Herro as the clock expired. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who had 32 points and five assists along with eight boards.

The Clippers are now 21-17 while the Heat sit at 19-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 109.4. Less enviably, Miami is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 109 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Miami.