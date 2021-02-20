Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 24-5; Los Angeles 21-9
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to right the ship.
Utah is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 114-96 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Jazz's center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 20 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah's win brought them up to 24-5 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 21-9. Utah is 19-4 after wins this season, and the Clippers are 7-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Daniel Oturu: Out (Quadriceps)
- Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)
Injury Report for Utah
- Elijah Hughes: Out (Ankle)
- Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)