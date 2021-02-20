Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 24-5; Los Angeles 21-9

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to right the ship.

Utah is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 114-96 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Jazz's center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 20 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's win brought them up to 24-5 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 21-9. Utah is 19-4 after wins this season, and the Clippers are 7-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Daniel Oturu: Out (Quadriceps)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Utah