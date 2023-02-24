Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Sacramento 33-25; Los Angeles 33-28
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.16 points per game before their contest Friday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Crypto.com Arena. The odds don't look promising for the Kings, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Sacramento didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Thursday as they won 133-116. Sacramento's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 18 points, 18 rebounds, and ten dimes, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points. The matchup made it Fox's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns last week, winning 116-107. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terance Mann, who had 26 points.
The wins brought Sacramento up to 33-25 and the Clippers to 33-28. The Kings are 18-14 after wins this season, Los Angeles 17-15.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.92
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 20 out of their last 28 games against Sacramento.
