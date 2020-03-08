How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Los Angeles 48-13; Los Angeles 43-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-14 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Lakers and Los Angeles will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
It was all tied up 48-48 at the half for Los Angeles and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday, but Los Angeles stepped up in the second half for a 113-103 victory. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who had 37 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Clippers strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the game 120-105. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points and five assists along with six boards, and center Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards.
The wins brought the Lakers up to 48-13 and Los Angeles to 43-19. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. But the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
