Who's Playing
Dallas @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Dallas 23-18; Los Angeles 21-21
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-108 to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the loss, the Clippers had strong showings from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 29 points along with seven boards, and center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 18 rebounds and 17 points.
Meanwhile, the game between Dallas and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Mavericks falling 120-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Dallas got a solid performance out of center Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 103-101 to Dallas in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe the Clippers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.70
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 23 out of their last 39 games against Dallas.
