Who's Playing
Dallas @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Dallas 42-30; Los Angeles 47-25
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 4:30 p.m. ET May 22 at Staples Center. The Clippers will be seeking to avenge the 105-89 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.
Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shooting guard Terance Mann put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Dallas lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road by a decisive 136-121 margin. The top scorers for Dallas were point guard Luka Doncic (18 points) and center Kristaps Porzingis (18 points).
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.
- Mar 17, 2021 - Dallas 105 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 99
- Dec 27, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Aug 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Aug 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 154 vs. Dallas 111
- Aug 23, 2020 - Dallas 135 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Aug 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Dallas 122
- Aug 19, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Aug 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Aug 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111
- Jan 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88