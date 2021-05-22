Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Dallas 42-30; Los Angeles 47-25

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 4:30 p.m. ET May 22 at Staples Center. The Clippers will be seeking to avenge the 105-89 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shooting guard Terance Mann put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Dallas lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road by a decisive 136-121 margin. The top scorers for Dallas were point guard Luka Doncic (18 points) and center Kristaps Porzingis (18 points).

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.