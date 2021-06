Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Dallas 2-2; Los Angeles 2-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a playoff contest at Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. Los Angeles took their game against Dallas by a conclusive 106-81 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established an 82-60 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Kawhi Leonard, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

The Clippers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.