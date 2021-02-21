Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 19-12; Los Angeles 22-9

What to Know

This Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per game. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Nets' 124-120 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday, taking their matchup 109-98. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Utah Jazz 116-112. Small forward Kawhi Leonard (29 points) was the top scorer for the Clippers.

Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 19-12 and Los Angeles to 22-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brooklyn and Los Angeles clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.