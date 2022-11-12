Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 5-7; Los Angeles 7-5

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Clippers strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 114-101. Los Angeles' small forward Paul George did his thing and had 29 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn took their contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday by a conclusive 112-85 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-44. It was another big night for the Nets' power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a triple-double on 29 points, 12 assists, and 12 boards. That's KD's first triple-double of the season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Los Angeles is now 7-5 while Brooklyn sits at a mirror-image 5-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Nets are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.90%, which places them second in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Brooklyn a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.22

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.