Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 11-7; Los Angeles 11-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It looks like Los Angeles got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 124-107 bruising from the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Power forward Marcus Morris (19 points), small forward Terance Mann (17 points), and shooting guard Norman Powell (17 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 131-126 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 97-84 deficit. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 39 points, ten boards, and nine assists.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 9-10 against the spread.

The Clippers are now 11-8 while the Nuggets sit at 11-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.2 on average. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.59

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Los Angeles.