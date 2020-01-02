How to watch Clippers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Clippers vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Detroit 12-22; Los Angeles 24-11
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center after a few days off. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Pistons' and the Utah Jazz's game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Pistons were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Detroit has to be aching after a bruising 104-81 loss to Utah. PG Derrick Rose (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles wrapped up 2019 with a 105-87 victory over the Sacramento Kings. SF Kawhi Leonard (24 points) was the top scorer for the Clippers.
The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-12 ATS when expected to lose.
The Clippers are now 24-11 while the Pistons sit at 12-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.9 on average. But the Clippers come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.11
Odds
The Clippers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Detroit 95
- Oct 28, 2017 - Detroit 95 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 25, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 14, 2015 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 14, 2015 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Detroit 96
