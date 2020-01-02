How to watch Clippers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Detroit 12-22; Los Angeles 24-11

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center after a few days off. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pistons' and the Utah Jazz's game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Pistons were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Detroit has to be aching after a bruising 104-81 loss to Utah. PG Derrick Rose (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles wrapped up 2019 with a 105-87 victory over the Sacramento Kings. SF Kawhi Leonard (24 points) was the top scorer for the Clippers.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-12 ATS when expected to lose.

The Clippers are now 24-11 while the Pistons sit at 12-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.9 on average. But the Clippers come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.11

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.