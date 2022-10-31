Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 1-6; Los Angeles 2-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Crypto.com Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but the Clippers were not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Los Angeles as they lost 112-91. This game was a close 52-52 at the break, but unfortunately for them it sure didn't stay that way. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Houston lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road by a decisive 124-109 margin. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 26 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

The losses put Los Angeles at 2-4 and the Rockets at 1-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Clippers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 100.7 on average. Houston has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.21

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Houston.