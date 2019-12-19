How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 18-9; Los Angeles 21-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Los Angeles has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.14 points per game.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Clippers coming into their contest against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the team laid those doubts to rest. Everything went the Clippers' way against Phoenix as they made off with a 120-99 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 90-69 advantage.

Meanwhile, Houston escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single basket, 109-107. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-53 deficit.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 21-8 and the Rockets to 18-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Clippers, Houston rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.52 on average. In other words, Los Angeles will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Los Angeles and Houston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.