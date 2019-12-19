How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 18-9; Los Angeles 21-8
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Los Angeles has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.14 points per game.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Clippers coming into their contest against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the team laid those doubts to rest. Everything went the Clippers' way against Phoenix as they made off with a 120-99 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 90-69 advantage.
Meanwhile, Houston escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single basket, 109-107. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-53 deficit.
Their wins bumped the Clippers to 21-8 and the Rockets to 18-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Clippers, Houston rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.52 on average. In other words, Los Angeles will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.50
Odds
The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles and Houston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
