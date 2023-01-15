Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 10-32; Los Angeles 22-22
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since May 14 of 2021. The Rockets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Allowing an average of 116.88 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Houston's and the Sacramento Kings' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 70-48 in the second half. Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 139-114 punch to the gut against Sacramento. Houston was down 112-92 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jabari Smith, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 115-103 margin. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.34
Odds
The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Houston.
- Nov 14, 2022 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Nov 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 101
- Oct 31, 2022 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Houston 93
- Mar 01, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 100
- Feb 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Houston 98
- Feb 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 142 vs. Houston 111
- May 14, 2021 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104
- Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105