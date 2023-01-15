Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 10-32; Los Angeles 22-22

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since May 14 of 2021. The Rockets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Allowing an average of 116.88 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Houston's and the Sacramento Kings' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 70-48 in the second half. Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 139-114 punch to the gut against Sacramento. Houston was down 112-92 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jabari Smith, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 115-103 margin. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.34

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Houston.