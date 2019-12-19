How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 18-9; Los Angeles 21-8
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Los Angeles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.14 points per game.
The Clippers were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Phoenix Suns with a sharp 120-99 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 90-69 advantage.
Meanwhile, Houston escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single basket, 109-107. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-53 deficit.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 21-8 and Houston to 18-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Clippers, the Rockets enter the game with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. In other words, the Clippers will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles and Houston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
