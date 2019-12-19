How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 18-9; Los Angeles 21-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Los Angeles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.14 points per game.

The Clippers were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Phoenix Suns with a sharp 120-99 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 90-69 advantage.

Meanwhile, Houston escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single basket, 109-107. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-53 deficit.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 21-8 and Houston to 18-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Clippers, the Rockets enter the game with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. In other words, the Clippers will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles and Houston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.