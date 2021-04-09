Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 14-37; Los Angeles 35-18

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center. The Rockets and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 18 head-to-heads (9-9).

Houston beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-93 on Wednesday. Houston's point guard John Wall looked sharp as he had 31 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, winning 113-103. It was another big night for Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven rebounds.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 17-34), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped Houston to 14-37 and the Clippers to 35-18. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Houston and Los Angeles clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles and Houston both have nine wins in their last 18 games.