Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 14-37; Los Angeles 35-18
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center. The Rockets and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 18 head-to-heads (9-9).
Houston beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-93 on Wednesday. Houston's point guard John Wall looked sharp as he had 31 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, winning 113-103. It was another big night for Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven rebounds.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 17-34), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Their wins bumped Houston to 14-37 and the Clippers to 35-18. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Houston and Los Angeles clash.
Odds
The Clippers are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles and Houston both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
