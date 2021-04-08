Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Phoenix 36-14; Los Angeles 34-18
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 4-17 against the Los Angeles Clippers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET April 8 at Staples Center.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 117-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Shooting guard Devin Booker (35 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix. Devin Booker's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Tuesday as they won 133-116. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and five dimes.
Phoenix is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Suns to 36-14 and the Clippers to 34-18. In Phoenix's win, point guard Chris Paul had 29 points and nine assists and center Deandre Ayton dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. We'll see if Los Angeles have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92
- Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99
- Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96