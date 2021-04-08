Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 36-14; Los Angeles 34-18

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 4-17 against the Los Angeles Clippers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET April 8 at Staples Center.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 117-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Shooting guard Devin Booker (35 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix. Devin Booker's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Tuesday as they won 133-116. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and five dimes.

Phoenix is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Suns to 36-14 and the Clippers to 34-18. In Phoenix's win, point guard Chris Paul had 29 points and nine assists and center Deandre Ayton dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. We'll see if Los Angeles have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.