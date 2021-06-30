Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 3-2; Los Angeles 2-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff matchup at Staples Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a victory, while Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Clippers are hoping for another win. They enjoyed a cozy 116-102 victory over the Suns on Monday. Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George was on fire, posting a double-double on 41 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which PG13 has had at least 13 rebounds. George's points were the most he has had all year.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.55

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 20 out of their last 28 games against Phoenix.