Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-8; Los Angeles 12-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Sunday. The Clippers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. Los Angeles captured a comfortable 120-106 victory. Their small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 31 points in addition to eight boards.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' win brought them up to 12-4 while Oklahoma City's defeat pulled them down to 6-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Clippers rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, the Thunder are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma City.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Aug 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Dec 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 18, 2019 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 16, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Los Angeles 99