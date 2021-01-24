Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-8; Los Angeles 12-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Sunday. The Clippers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. Los Angeles captured a comfortable 120-106 victory. Their small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 31 points in addition to eight boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 12-4 while Oklahoma City's defeat pulled them down to 6-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Clippers rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, the Thunder are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma City.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.