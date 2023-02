Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 31-32; Los Angeles 33-30

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.75 points per contest before their game Tuesday. They are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Timberwolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 109-104 to the Golden State Warriors. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of center Naz Reid, who had 30 points in addition to nine rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-124. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 33 points along with six boards.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Minnesota is now 31-32 while the Clippers sit at 33-30. The Timberwolves are 15-16 after losses this season, Los Angeles 15-14.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.90

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.