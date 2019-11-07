How to watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 5-3; Portland 3-4

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.29 points per game. They are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Trail Blazers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Portland had to settle for a 127-118 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Portland to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 129-124 to the Milwaukee Bucks. One thing holding the L.A. Clippers back was the mediocre play of PF JaMychal Green, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland are stumbling into the game with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 25.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trail Blazers, the Clippers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with only 25.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the L.A. Clippers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against L.A. Clippers.