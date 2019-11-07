How to watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 5-3; Portland 3-4
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.29 points per game. They are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Trail Blazers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Portland had to settle for a 127-118 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Portland to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 129-124 to the Milwaukee Bucks. One thing holding the L.A. Clippers back was the mediocre play of PF JaMychal Green, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland are stumbling into the game with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 25.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trail Blazers, the Clippers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with only 25.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the L.A. Clippers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against L.A. Clippers.
- Mar 12, 2019 - Portland 125 vs. L.A. Clippers 104
- Dec 17, 2018 - Portland 131 vs. L.A. Clippers 127
- Nov 25, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 104 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 08, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
- Mar 30, 2018 - Portland 105 vs. L.A. Clippers 96
- Mar 18, 2018 - Portland 122 vs. L.A. Clippers 109
- Jan 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. L.A. Clippers 96
- Oct 26, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 104 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 121 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 09, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 111 vs. Portland 80
- Oct 27, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 114 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 29, 2016 - Portland 106 vs. L.A. Clippers 103
- Apr 27, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. L.A. Clippers 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. L.A. Clippers 84
- Apr 23, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. L.A. Clippers 88
- Apr 20, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 102 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 17, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 115 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 24, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 96 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 06, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 109 vs. Portland 98
- Nov 30, 2015 - L.A. Clippers 102 vs. Portland 87
- Nov 20, 2015 - Portland 102 vs. L.A. Clippers 91
