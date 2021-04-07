Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 30-19; Los Angeles 33-18

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against Los Angeles since March 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

A well-balanced attack led Portland over the Oklahoma City Thunder every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Portland really took it to Oklahoma City for a full four quarters, racking up a 133-85 win at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-46. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum did his thing and had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 104-86. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Trail Blazers, who are 25-24 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Portland to 30-19 and Los Angeles to 33-18. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and the Clippers clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Portland.

Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Portland 105

Aug 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Portland 117

Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Portland 97

Nov 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Portland 101

Mar 12, 2019 - Portland 125 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 17, 2018 - Portland 131 vs. Los Angeles 127

Nov 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 100

Nov 08, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 30, 2018 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 96

Mar 18, 2018 - Portland 122 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 96

Oct 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 103

Dec 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Portland 120

Nov 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 80

Oct 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 106

Apr 29, 2016 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 103

Apr 27, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 98

Apr 25, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. Los Angeles 84

Apr 23, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Los Angeles 88

Apr 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 81

Apr 17, 2016 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Portland 95

Mar 24, 2016 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Portland 94

Jan 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Portland 98

Nov 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 87

Nov 20, 2015 - Portland 102 vs. Los Angeles 91

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Portland