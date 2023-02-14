Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 29-28; Los Angeles 31-28

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.26 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Crypto.com Arena. The Dubs should still be riding high after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, winning 135-126. The Dubs' small forward Andrew Wiggins looked sharp as he had 29 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 119-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. (20 points) and shooting guard Paul George (19 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 8. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Golden State had enough points to win and then some against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting last November, taking their game 124-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Dubs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.50

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 33 games against Los Angeles.