Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 29-28; Los Angeles 31-28
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.26 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Crypto.com Arena. The Dubs should still be riding high after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, winning 135-126. The Dubs' small forward Andrew Wiggins looked sharp as he had 29 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 119-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. (20 points) and shooting guard Paul George (19 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 8. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Golden State had enough points to win and then some against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting last November, taking their game 124-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Dubs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.50
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 33 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 08, 2022 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Feb 14, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 28, 2021 - Golden State 105 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Oct 21, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Golden State 104
- Jan 08, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108