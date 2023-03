Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 36-33; Los Angeles 36-33

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.51 points per contest. The Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Golden State had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, taking their matchup 123-112. Golden State can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 38 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks at home this past Saturday as they won 106-95. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 38 points.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Phoenix Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Clippers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.09

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 24 out of their last 35 games against Los Angeles.