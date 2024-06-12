Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Boston 64-18, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $114.24

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 0, Boston 2

After three games on the road, the Mavericks are heading back home. They and the Boston Celtics will meet in Dallas for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 105-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Celtics on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dallas in their matchups with Boston: they've now lost six in a row.

Luka Doncic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. His evening made it nine games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Mavericks are sitting on shaky ground at the moment, as the Celtics currently lead the series 2-0. Come back after the game to see if the Mavericks change their momentum or if the Celtics keep theirs going.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.