Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Chicago 2-2, Dallas 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at American Airlines Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Monday, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over Indiana, taking the game 112-105.

Nikola Vucevic was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their tilt with the Grizzlies with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Dallas took down Memphis 125-110 on Monday. 125 seems to be a good number for the Mavericks as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. The contest was he's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 2-2 and Dallas to 3-0.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls skirted past the Mavericks 115-112 in their previous meeting back in April. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.