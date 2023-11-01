Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Chicago 2-2, Dallas 3-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at American Airlines Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
On Monday, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over Indiana, taking the game 112-105.
Nikola Vucevic was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their tilt with the Grizzlies with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Dallas took down Memphis 125-110 on Monday. 125 seems to be a good number for the Mavericks as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.
Among those leading the charge was Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. The contest was he's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 2-2 and Dallas to 3-0.
Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Bulls skirted past the Mavericks 115-112 in their previous meeting back in April. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- Apr 07, 2023 - Chicago 115 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 10, 2022 - Chicago 144 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 09, 2022 - Dallas 113 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 10, 2021 - Chicago 117 vs. Dallas 107
- Jan 17, 2021 - Chicago 117 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 03, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Dallas 108
- Mar 02, 2020 - Chicago 109 vs. Dallas 107
- Jan 06, 2020 - Dallas 118 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 12, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Chicago 98
- Oct 22, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Chicago 109