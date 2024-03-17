Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 47-20, Dallas 38-29

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $78.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Mavericks might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

After a string of four wins, the Mavericks' good fortune finally ran out. They took a 126-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City.

The Mavericks might have lost, but man, Kyrie Irving was a machine: he shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists. Another player making a difference was Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Friday. They walked away with a 117-106 win over San Antonio. The win was familiar territory for the Nuggets who now have five in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Nikola Jokic, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. He didn't help the Nuggets' cause all that much against the Heat on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Dallas' defeat dropped their record down to 38-29. As for Denver, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 47-20 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Mavericks just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 49.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Dallas might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a 4-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Dallas and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.