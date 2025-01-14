Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Denver 23-15, Dallas 22-17
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Max
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
Mavericks fans going to Tuesday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.
The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 232, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 112-101 to the Nuggets on Sunday. Dallas was up 86-67 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nuggets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists.
The Nuggets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down eight.
Dallas has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-17 record this season. As for Denver, the victory was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 23-15.
Odds
Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 232.5 points.
Series History
Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- Jan 12, 2025 - Denver 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 22, 2024 - Dallas 123 vs. Denver 120
- Nov 10, 2024 - Denver 122 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 17, 2024 - Dallas 107 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 18, 2023 - Denver 130 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 03, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Dallas 114
- Feb 15, 2023 - Denver 118 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 06, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Denver 115
- Nov 20, 2022 - Denver 98 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 18, 2022 - Dallas 127 vs. Denver 99