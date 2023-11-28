Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Houston 8-6, Dallas 10-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $24.45

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, Dallas ended up a good deal behind Los Angeles and lost 107-88.

Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Nuggets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Houston enjoyed a cozy 105-86 win over Denver. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets.

The Rockets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Fred VanVleet out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists.

Dallas has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season. As for Houston, their victory bumped their record up to 8-6.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Dallas is a 5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.