3rd Quarter Report

The last time the Clippers and the Mavericks met, the contest was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Clippers are up 85-83 over the Mavericks.

The Clippers entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it nine, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-10, Dallas 16-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.00

What to Know

The Clippers and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Clippers will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

The Clippers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. Everything went their way against Indiana as Los Angeles made off with a 151-127 victory. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 253-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

James Harden went supernova for the Clippers, going 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 9 assists. That's the first time this season that Harden scored 30 or more points. Ivica Zubac was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Mavericks found out the hard way on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-104 punch to the gut against Denver. The Mavericks have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Mavericks' loss came about despite a quality game from Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was Doncic's 11th in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Mavericks was Derrick Jones Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for Dallas, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.