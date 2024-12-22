3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Mavericks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 74-66 lead against the Clippers.

The Mavericks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-12, Dallas 17-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

What to Know

The Clippers and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2023, but not for long. The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at American Airlines Center. The Clippers' defense has only allowed 107.4 points per game this season, so the Mavericks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Mavericks better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when the Clippers really get things going. Everything went the Clippers' way against the Mavericks on Thursday as the Clippers made off with a 118-95 victory. The oddsmakers were on Los Angeles' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Clippers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ivica Zubac led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. Zubac has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Norman Powell, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive games.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 16-12. As for Dallas, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-10.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 16-12 and Dallas is 8-7.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Dallas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.