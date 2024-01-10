3rd Quarter Report
The Grizzlies are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 103-83 lead over the Mavericks.
The Grizzlies came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Memphis 13-23, Dallas 22-15
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
Two dominant guards in Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
The Grizzlies fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They managed a 121-115 win over Phoenix on Sunday. The Grizzlies were down 97-84 with 0:35 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.
The Grizzlies' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaren Jackson Jr. led the charge by dropping a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas beat Minnesota 115-108 on Sunday. Winning may never get old, but the Mavericks sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.
The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Doncic, who scored 34 points along with eight assists and six rebounds, and Kyrie Irving, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 5 assists.
Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-23 record this season. As for Dallas, they pushed their record up to 22-15 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Memphis' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-8 record against the spread vs Dallas over their last ten matchups.
Odds
Dallas is a big 8.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234.5 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.
- Dec 11, 2023 - Dallas 120 vs. Memphis 113
- Dec 01, 2023 - Memphis 108 vs. Dallas 94
- Oct 30, 2023 - Dallas 125 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 20, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Dallas 108
- Mar 13, 2023 - Memphis 104 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 11, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Dallas 108
- Oct 22, 2022 - Dallas 137 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 23, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 91
- Jan 14, 2022 - Dallas 112 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 08, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 96