Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Dallas 50-32Current Series Standings: Dallas 3, Minnesota 0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $87.72
What to Know
The Mavericks and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2022, but not for long. On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Timberwolves are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Mavericks will bounce in with five consecutive wins.
The Timberwolves are out to put a dent in the Mavericks' postseason run, something the Timberwolves tried (and failed) to do on Sunday. The Mavericks came out on top against the Timberwolves by a score of 116-107.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former scored 33 points along with seven rebounds and five assists and the latter scored 33 points. Doncic's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Mavericks are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Timberwolves 3-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Mavericks can seal the deal or if the Timberwolves earn another chance to play this season.
Odds
Dallas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- May 26, 2024 - Dallas 116 vs. Minnesota 107
- May 24, 2024 - Dallas 109 vs. Minnesota 108
- May 22, 2024 - Dallas 108 vs. Minnesota 105
- Jan 31, 2024 - Minnesota 121 vs. Dallas 87
- Jan 07, 2024 - Dallas 115 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 28, 2023 - Minnesota 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 14, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Dallas 101
- Feb 13, 2023 - Minnesota 124 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 21, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 19, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 106