Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Minnesota 25-9, Dallas 21-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Mavericks proved on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 139-103 victory over Portland. The Mavericks pushed the score to 102-69 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers had no chance of recovering from.

Among those leading the charge was Kyrie Irving, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Timberwolves over the Rockets in every quarter on their way to victory on Friday. Everything went Minnesota's way against Houston as Minnesota made off with a 122-95 win.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-15 record this season. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 25-9.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

The Mavericks came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous meeting last Thursday, falling 118-110. Will the Mavericks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.