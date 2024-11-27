Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: New York 10-7, Dallas 10-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $86.00

What to Know

The Knicks and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The New York Knicks will be staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Knicks are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past the Nuggets 145-118 on Monday. With that win, New York brought their scoring average up to 119.1 points per game.

The Knicks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from OG Anunoby, who went 16 for 23 en route to 40 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Anunoby also posted a 69.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Karl-Anthony Towns was another key player, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 45 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in eight consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks beat the Hawks 129-119 on Monday.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Mavericks, though, as they've only made 34.8% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Dallas and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.