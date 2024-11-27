Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: New York 10-7, Dallas 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $86.00
What to Know
The Knicks and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The New York Knicks will be staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
The Knicks are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past the Nuggets 145-118 on Monday. With that win, New York brought their scoring average up to 119.1 points per game.
The Knicks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from OG Anunoby, who went 16 for 23 en route to 40 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Anunoby also posted a 69.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Karl-Anthony Towns was another key player, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds.
The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 45 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in eight consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks beat the Hawks 129-119 on Monday.
New York has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Mavericks, though, as they've only made 34.8% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).
Odds
New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 234.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Dallas and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Dallas 122 vs. New York 108
- Jan 11, 2024 - Dallas 128 vs. New York 124
- Dec 27, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. New York 121
- Dec 03, 2022 - Dallas 121 vs. New York 100
- Mar 09, 2022 - New York 107 vs. Dallas 77
- Jan 12, 2022 - New York 108 vs. Dallas 85
- Apr 16, 2021 - New York 117 vs. Dallas 109
- Apr 02, 2021 - Dallas 99 vs. New York 86
- Nov 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 103
- Nov 08, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 102