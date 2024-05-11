Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $140.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 1, Dallas 1

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Thunder were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Thunder are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Mavericks just ended the team's ten-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 119-110 to the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic and PJ Washington were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds and the latter shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. Doncic had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Coming into game 3 both teams are all tied up with one victory apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.