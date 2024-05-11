Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks
Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, Dallas 50-32Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 1, Dallas 1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $140.00
What to Know
On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Thunder were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Thunder are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Mavericks just ended the team's ten-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 119-110 to the Mavericks.
Luka Doncic and PJ Washington were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds and the latter shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. Doncic had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Coming into game 3 both teams are all tied up with one victory apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.
Odds
Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 218 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- May 09, 2024 - Dallas 119 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 95
- Apr 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 119
- Feb 10, 2024 - Dallas 146 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 02, 2023 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 120
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 12, 2022 - Dallas 121 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Oct 29, 2022 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 111
- Feb 02, 2022 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Dallas 114