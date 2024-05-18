Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks
Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, Dallas 50-32Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 2, Dallas 3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $71.40
What to Know
On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Thunder were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 104-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks on Wednesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma City has scored all season.
Despite the loss, the Thunder got a solid performance out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
This is a must-win for the Thunder as the Mavericks are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Thunder can force a Game 7 or if the Mavericks leave them behind.
Odds
Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- May 15, 2024 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- May 13, 2024 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Dallas 96
- May 11, 2024 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 09, 2024 - Dallas 119 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 95
- Apr 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 119
- Feb 10, 2024 - Dallas 146 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 02, 2023 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 120
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Dallas 109